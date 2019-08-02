Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's reel romance in 'Enni Soni' song is mesmersing—Watch

New Delhi: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's reel romance in the mushy track from 'Saaho' is soothing to the soul. The first romantic song of the entertainer is high on breathtaking picturesque view and that too with the fresh on-screen chemistry exuded by the lead pair.

Shraddha looks super glamourous in the song and Prabhas too has been styled in a chic way. The track has been sung by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar.

Watch Enni Soni song here:

The lead pair looks totally smitten by each other and we are sure the fans are going to like it. The song is visually impressive and the snow-capped mountains will definitely take your breath away.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

'Saaho' was initially set to release on August 15, 2019, but now it has been pushed ahead for August 30 release date.