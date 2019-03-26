Prateik Babbar gets directed by wife in music video

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Babbar has been directed by his filmmaker wife Sanya Sagar for a music video for Shah Rule's "Move back".

The song is a collaboration between Canadian hip-hop artiste Mili Soch with Mumbai-based English-Hindi rapper Shah Rule, who recently featured in "Gully Boy". Their single takes a direct dig at the naysayers of the entertainment industry.

Sanya has shot, directed and edited the music video, which marks Prateik's maiden appearance in a music video as well as his debut on-screen direction by his wife, whom he wed earlier this year.

Also featuring in the video is another actor, Tarun Khem.

Sanya said in a statement: "The video reflects the chaotic life of artist and the dark side of a city that never sleeps, a sphere that is so full of competitiveness and comprises. It is also a satirical comment on the commercial aspect of the entertainment business. The fickle world where the content is driven by the rating rather than the rating being driven by the content."

On directing Prateik, Sanya said: "Prateik has always been a fan of Shah Rule's music and he was really sporty to help us out, he offered to act and apart from that he did go out of his way to get this project going.

"He pulled some strings as our shoot was pretty economical and with his help it looked better than we expected it to be."

Prateik said he is proud of how his wife ran the entire show.

"Everybody involved from the rappers to the actors came along with open minds and hearts to convey such a strong message."