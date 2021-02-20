Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Larissa Bonesi's 'Surma Surma' clocks a year!

New Delhi: The peppy 'Surma Surma' song by the sensational Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, featuring the gorgeous actress Larrisa Bonesi and singer and writer Jay Sean clocked a year recently. The music album is directed by the famous duo Gifty and Guru.

Actress Larissa Bonesi, who has given many hit songs to the industry, shared a BTS of her song to celebrate the first anniversary of 'Surma Surma'. The engrossing song was released last year in February and since then received around 133 million views.

Larissa Bonesi has shared two BTS posts, in one of them she is teasing Guru Randhawa with her adorable expression and while looking at her guru seems to be shying by her looks while shooting, and captioned it as "Today we celebrate 1 Year of #SurmaSurma & 135 Million+ views on YouTube God is GREAT !! All my Love and Gratitude @gururandhawa @jaysean @directorgifty @officialveemusic

And in the next post-Larissa asked a question to her fans and captioned it as, " Who clicked this picture? During which shoot was it taken? #GuessingGame #TBT”

Larissa made her Bollywood debut with a cameo role in the movie “Go Goa Gone” and later went on to work in Tollywood. The actress has given many hit albums like "Yes or No” with Jass Manak, “Are You Coming” with Tiger Shroff, and “Surma Surma” with Guru Randhawa. Apart from acting and music videos Larissa Bonesi regularly engages in workouts to keep herself toned and sexy. Larissa will soon start shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie which she will be announced soon.

Guru Randhawa's previous music videos “Naach Meri Rani”, “Mehendi Wale Hath” and “Lahore” were huge hits that the masses loved a lot. In the recent music video Surma Surma Larissa can be seen as a tourist who is being followed by Guru due to an infatuation, and later develops a friendship with him, but afterwards what she does is hilarious, you ought to watch the music video.