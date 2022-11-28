topStoriesenglish
'Pyar Nhi Karna' fame Amandeep Singh Batra is all set for his new music video

Producer Amandeep Singh Batra, Actor Vadda Grewal and well-known Punjabi singer Balkar Ankhila were recently spotted in Chandigarh with the producer.

  • After wowing fans with superhits songs like ‘Ishq Nibhava’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila’, ‘Rula Rahe Ho’, ‘Pyar Nhi Karna’, and many more, Producer Amandeep Singh Batra is all set to drop a new music video.
New Delhi: After wowing fans with superhits songs like ‘Ishq Nibhava’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila’, ‘Rula Rahe Ho’, ‘Pyar Nhi Karna’, and many more, Producer Amandeep Singh Batra is all set to drop a new music video. 

Producer Amandeep Singh Batra, Actor Vadda Grewal and well-known Punjabi singer Balkar Ankhila were recently spotted in Chandigarh with the producer. Sources claim that the producer has plans to surprise fans with a brand-new music video that prominently involves major features from the Punjabi music industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His record label, Celebrino Records has a long list of major and international collaborations. In addition, Amandeep has also worked with international icon Dj Bravo for the ‘Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila’ video song which counts over 2 million views on the official YouTube channel. 

Last week, while posting a recording session video with singer Balkar Ankhila, lyricist Babu Brar and music composer Joy Atul on Instagram, the producer teased his fans and hinted that something big is coming really soon.

