Raajeev V Bhalla and Benny Dayal launch song of hope,' Jee Le', collaborate with top musicians

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, music composer Raajeev V Bhalla and singer Benny Dayal celebrate life with their upcoming song 'Jee Le'. This joyful collaboration is a song of hope as it encourages the world to not overthink problems and just live in the moment.

Music composer, lyricist, and singer Raajeev V Bhalla says, he wrote the song to cheer people who feel overwhelmed by day to day life in the post COVID-19 world. He said, "Benny and I thought the message of, "live in the moment, my friend, this is all we got..Zindagi ka tu rockstar," is much needed today. We cannot keep worrying all the time and even lose the joy we have right now. We must live big, shine bright and soar high, no matter what the lows."

The guest artistes added that this song was a great opportunity to come together, encourage each other, and collaborate to spread positivity and optimism.

Benny Dayal, the voice of hits like Bang Bang and Daaru Desi adds, "When I was approached by Raajeev for this song, I was game to work with him immediately because I have personally been a fan of his music. Moreover, the world needs a dose of positivity and hope. We may not have everything right now but we all have something to be grateful for so the song reminds you to focus on that. And to remember that we are all the rockstars of our own lives."

Both Raajeev and Benny are grateful that all artists who have made special appearances in the video be it Vishal or Salim or Armaan, agreed in a heartbeat to lend their time and presence to the 'Jee Le' movement. They even shot from the safety of their own homes to share the uplifting message of the song.

Apart from Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani, the duo also acknowledge the unstinting support of Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Jonita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Aditi Singh Sharma, Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, Siddhart Mahadevan, Mihir Joshi, Arunaja, Kamakshi Khanna, Lisa Mishra, Nikita Gandhi, Sangeet/Anusha, Shashwat Singh, Saptak Chatterjee, and Shefali Alvarez.

They say in conclusion, "Our message to everyone is, 'love your life no matter what."