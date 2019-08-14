Raksha Bandhan 2019: Top 5 songs that should be on your playlist

New Delhi: The bond between a brother and a sister talks is extremely precious and the love which they share for each other is just unconditional. To celebrate this pure bond, we observe the festival of Raksha Bandhan in which sisters across the world tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their long life and success. In return, the brothers shower their sisters with gifts and blessings.

This year, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 15.

Several movies and songs have also been made in Bollywood which depict the sibling love with utmost perfection. Here's a look at the top five songs which are dedicated to all the brothers and sisters out there. Also, these songs should be on your playlist.

'Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda' - 'Kaajal'

The song 'Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda' from 1965's 'Kaajal' is the first song which comes to mind when we celebrate Raksha Bandha. The song was crooned by Asha Bhosle. 'Kaajal' starred Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar and Meena Kumari in lead roles.

'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka' - 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'

This song too in on top of our list. The all-time favourite song beautifully depicts a brother-sister bond. 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka' has been picturised on Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman.

'Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai' - 'Resham Ki Dori'

'Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai' is from the film 'Resham Ki Dori' and stars Dharmendra and Kumud Chugani.

'Dekh Sakta Hoon' - 'Majboor'

Amitabh Bachchan and Farida Jalal perfectly showed the bond between a brother and a sister in 'Majboor's 'Dekh Sakta Hoon'.

'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan' - 'Chhoti Behen'

Last but not the least is the evergreen song 'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan' from the film 'Chhoti Behen'. It features veteran actor Balraj Sahni as the brother and Nanda as the sister.

What's your pick?

Wishing you all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!