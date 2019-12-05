Rekha Bhardwaj pays tribute to soldiers with 'Laut ke ghar jaana hai'

Mumbai: Singer Rekha Bhardwaj on Thursday launched her new patriotic song "Laut ke ghar jaana hai" from the film "Bunker", which is inspired by the soldiers who serve on the borders to safeguard the country.

"I couldn't have chosen a better song than 'Laut ke ghar jaana Hai', as it's for the first time that I have sung a rendition which portrays a nationalist fervour. The song has a beautiful melody to it with lyrics penned by Shakeel Azmi and music by Kaushal Mahavir so everything just fell in place for the song," Rekha said.

The movie is directed by Jugal Raja.

Talking about the project and the song, he said: "No one wins a war. Whether the soldier is from our side or the other side, its the soldier's family which is always at loss. The movie and the song throw light on this agony of military life.

"We are extremely blessed that we could have Rekha mam for the rendition which is an integral part of the movie; I also feel that Rekha mam is not just a singer but also an important character in the film".

"Bunker", starring Abhijeet Singh and Arindita Kalita, is scheduled to release on January 17 next year.