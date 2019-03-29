Remixes need to co-exist with original music: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh, who has come out with his independent music record label -- IncInk, says the remix culture has to co-exist with original music.

Ranveer has teamed up with filmmaker Navzar Eranee to launch the label. He opened up about his plans while interacting with the media at the launch of the label here on Friday.

"This is my way of giving back. As an outsider, I always wanted to support new and outstanding talent that deserves to be heard and deserves to be seen," Ranveer said.

"There are so many talented kids in our country who just need a platform. This is something which Navzar and I discussed in 2016 which is before `Gully Boy` and this is something we always wanted to do. I have always been into alternative, underground, electronic and hip-hop music," he added.

He has collaborated with rappers Kaam Bhaari, Slow Cheeta and Spitfire for the music venture. The actor said that he will promote new talent in the industry.

"Through this initiative, we are promoting new talent. We are nurturing them and endorsing them. We are bringing them forward."

Ranveer said the remix culture has to co-exist with original music.

"It is a funky time for original music in our country. We have this remix culture that`s going on. People often ask where is the original music? And there is nothing wrong with remix culture. I love these songs. They are my favourite mainstream songs. One of my biggest songs is a remix song (`Aankh marey from `Simmba`).

"Remixes are great but it has to co-exist with the original music. I mean, fifty years from now, we need something to remix. So, it`s important to encourage artistes who have an original voice and who have something to say."

The actor asserted that he is not in any kind of rat race with the music label.

"It is just about the expression as long as we can empower them to authentically express themselves and that`s the best thing that we can do because we are not in any kind of rat race. We are not looking at how many views we are getting for the music which we are producing. It`s just that we have discovered them and we are allowing them to be heard."