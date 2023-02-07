Ricky Kej Enjoys Indian Meal in Los Angeles as he Celebrates Grammy win With ‘Guru’ Stewart Copeland- See Pic

Washington: Bengaluru-based Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej, who recently won his career`s third Grammy award, has shared how he celebrated his win with his "guru, older brother and dear friend" Stewart Copeland. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of him and Copeland eating an Indian meal. Along with the picture, he wrote, "This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life."

Kej won the Grammy on Monday for his `Divine Tides` album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. He won the trophy alongside Copeland, who is a rock legend. The result was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA. This song was Kej`s collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, `Winds of Samsara.`

Featuring artists from around the world, `Divine Tides` is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.