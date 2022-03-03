हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash

Rula Deti Hai song: Heartbroken Karan Kundrra is haunted by ex-lover Tejasswi Prakash's memories - WATCH

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently starred in a new music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Rula Deti Hai song: Heartbroken Karan Kundrra is haunted by ex-lover Tejasswi Prakash&#039;s memories - WATCH
Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video together 'Rula Deti Hai' sung by Yasser Desai has been going viral on social media. The emotional and romantic music video released on Thursday (March 3) afternoon and sent Tejran fans in a frenzy.

In the video, Karan played a heartbroken lover, unable to move on from his ex-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Even when he was with his friends, the memories he had with Tejasswi kept haunting him. Tejasswi looked stunning in the video with her natural charm and flawless smile. Karan also emoted his feelings extremely well, winning fans' hearts.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in Bigg Boss 15 and sparks flew as they got to know each other better. Even though they got into ugly fights throughout the show, they also had very emotional and intimate moments together.

The two have often been asked about their wedding plans but they have maintained that they are focussing on their work at the moment.

(With IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejasswi PrakashKaran KundrraTejRanRule Deti Hai music videoRula Deti Hai
Next
Story

Poori Gal Baat song out: Tiger Shroff romances Mouni Roy in first Punjabi single!

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine