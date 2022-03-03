Rula Deti Hai song: Heartbroken Karan Kundrra is haunted by ex-lover Tejasswi Prakash's memories - WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video together 'Rula Deti Hai' sung by Yasser Desai has been going viral on social media. The emotional and romantic music video released on Thursday (March 3) afternoon and sent Tejran fans in a frenzy.

In the video, Karan played a heartbroken lover, unable to move on from his ex-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Even when he was with his friends, the memories he had with Tejasswi kept haunting him. Tejasswi looked stunning in the video with her natural charm and flawless smile. Karan also emoted his feelings extremely well, winning fans' hearts.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in Bigg Boss 15 and sparks flew as they got to know each other better. Even though they got into ugly fights throughout the show, they also had very emotional and intimate moments together.

The two have often been asked about their wedding plans but they have maintained that they are focussing on their work at the moment.

(With IANS inputs)