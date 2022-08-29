Runjhun: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are all set for their hattrick

New Delhi: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are back at it yet again with their third music video Runjhun. The duo paired up together for their hattrick project after both of their music videos ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ and ‘Mohabbat Hai’ topped the music charts. While every song has a very different storyline that has impressed the audience, fans of Shaheer and Hina and their collective fandoms can't seem to get enough of them. #ShaHina, as the pair is lovingly called by their shippers, has left their fans wanting for more with their sizzling chemistry in Runjhun.

Both Hina and Shaheer have proved their worth on more than one occasion that they are bankable stars not just as a couple but also individually. While actors are usually only shipped with their on-screen partners from their previous projects, Hina and Shaheer have successfully broken off from their on-screen pairings and are now the new 'IT' pairing in the making.

Fans of the pair are taking to social media to express their wish to see Shaheer and Hina in something more than just music videos. With their proven track record as actors, their fans and admirers are hopeful that they will see more of them soon enough.