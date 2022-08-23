NewsEntertainmentMusic
HINA KHAN

'Runjhun' song: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are back with another romantic number!

On Tuesday, Hina took to Instagram and shared the track`s official poster. In the image, the duo can be seen holding each other in arms and seem to be in madly in love with each other.

New Delhi: After working together in songs `Baarish Ban Jaana` and `Mohabbat Hai`, actors will now be seen flaunting their chemistry in a new track titled `Runjhun`.

On Tuesday, Hina took to Instagram and shared the track`s official poster. In the image, the duo can be seen holding each other in arms and seem to be in madly in love with each other.

"This season, let`s fall in love all over again.... and also, We are back. Shahina," she captioned the post. Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, `Runjhun` is penned by Rashmi Virag. The song is scheduled to be out on August 25.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina and Shaheer shot the song in Delhi. A few days ago, Shaheer took to Instagram and shared that he and Hina visited Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi to try out the famous delicacies there.

In the video, the two can be seen gorging on mouth-watering khameeri roti and kebabs at Karim`s."We are in the middle of the streets in old Delhi near Chandni Chowk and we want to have dinner in Kareem*s... The OG Kareem," Hina can be heard saying in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina and Shaheer's video has garnered several likes and comments. "Friendship goals, loads of love," a netizen commented. "I hope you guys enjoyed the real taste of Delhi. Its taste cannot be expressed in words," a social media user wrote.

Their song `Runhjhun` will be out on August 25.

