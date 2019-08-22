close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sachet

Sachet-Parampara back with new version of ‘Bekhayali'

Unlike the original version, which was picturised on actor Shahid Kapoor, the new one's video features the two musicians.

Sachet-Parampara back with new version of ‘Bekhayali&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The singer-composer duo of Sachet-Parampara is back with a new version of "Bekhayali" -- the superhit song they composed for the blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

"Singing the reprise version was a different experience for us and also a bit difficult. As this was a duet, we were very particular that it should match the intensity and feel of the original version. Its essence should be maintained even though we have played with its arrangement," Sachet said about "Bekhayali", which was originally sung by him and then followed up by another version by Arijit Singh.

Parmapara found it an interesting experiment. "Earlier we made the song behind four walls and presented it to listeners. Now we are in front of the camera. It is challenging to sing and portray the emotions on screen. I am a little nervous but also looking forward to seeing how people receive this new version of ‘Bekhayali'."

Unlike the original version, which was picturised on actor Shahid Kapoor, the new one's video features the two musicians.

 

Tags:
sachetParamparaBekhayaliKabir Singh
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana steals the show in 'Dil Ka Telephone' song from 'Dream Girl'—Watch

Must Watch

PT3M11S

INX Media Case: Chidambaram brought to special CBI court