Sachet-Parampara back with new version of ‘Bekhayali'

Mumbai: The singer-composer duo of Sachet-Parampara is back with a new version of "Bekhayali" -- the superhit song they composed for the blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

"Singing the reprise version was a different experience for us and also a bit difficult. As this was a duet, we were very particular that it should match the intensity and feel of the original version. Its essence should be maintained even though we have played with its arrangement," Sachet said about "Bekhayali", which was originally sung by him and then followed up by another version by Arijit Singh.

Parmapara found it an interesting experiment. "Earlier we made the song behind four walls and presented it to listeners. Now we are in front of the camera. It is challenging to sing and portray the emotions on screen. I am a little nervous but also looking forward to seeing how people receive this new version of ‘Bekhayali'."

Unlike the original version, which was picturised on actor Shahid Kapoor, the new one's video features the two musicians.