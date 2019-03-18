Salman Khan sings romantic track 'Main Taare' in 'Notebook'—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for backing new talent in the Hindi film industry. From Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty to now Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal—Bhaijaan has never shied away from encouraging fresh faces.

Legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter and Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan is making her debut in Salman Khan's productions 'Notebook'. The film also marks the big screen debut of actor Zaheer Iqbal.

In order to promote the film and make sure that it reaches to maximum fans, the actor has even sung a soothing romantic track titled 'Main Taare' for it. He shared the link on Twitter. Check it out here:

Watch the song here:

earlier, while launching Sooraj and Athiya in Bollywood, he sang 'Main Hun Hero Tera' and it became a rage. Looks like 'Main Taare' is set to become a chartbuster. The soothing track has been sung by Salman Khan, music is composed by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

'Notebook' is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Salman Khan Films (SKF). The movie is set to open in theatres on March 29, 2019. The venture is directed by Nitin Kakkar and a major portion of the film has been shot in Kashmir.