Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's chemistry is to watch out for in 'Yu Karke' song from 'Dabangg 3'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Dabangg 3' and the buzz around the film is palpable. Salman will be seen reprising his character of Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the 'Dabangg' franchise.

Salman took to his social media handle and shared the link of the new song titled 'Yu Karke' song.

Watch the song here:

The song features Salman and Sonakshi together. Their on-screen chemistry looks exciting and palpable as the latter will be seen reprising her role of Rajjo from the original.

Music is composed by Saji-Wajid and has been sung by Salman Khan and Payal Dev.

Danish Sabri has written the lyrics of the track. It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019, and cashing in on the festival of Christmas.