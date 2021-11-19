हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan turns on his beast mode in 'Koi Toh Aaega' song from Antim - Watch teaser

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim is high on anticipation among viewers. The makers have dropped the teaser of the song, 'Koi Toh Aaega' online.

Salman Khan turns on his beast mode in &#039;Koi Toh Aaega&#039; song from Antim - Watch teaser

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming actioner 'Antim: The Final Truth' shows Salman Khan in a new look. The makers have released a teaser of the song 'Koi Toh Aaega' today, which features Bhaijaan in a full beast mode, thus upping the ante.

Antim trailer has received a thumbs up from fans and is loaded with sporadic action scenes, romance and drama. 'Koi Tou Aagea' song unleashes the side of Salman which shows him in action mode. 

The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur, with Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed penning the lyrics. Background vocals are of Ravi Basrur and the team.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

It has been produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

 

