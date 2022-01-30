हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's music video 'Dance With Me' features Katrina Kaif, SRK and Aamir Khan - WATCH

Salman Khan's 'Dance With Me' features SRK, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, rumoured girlfriend lulia Vantur among others.

Salman Khan&#039;s music video &#039;Dance With Me&#039; features Katrina Kaif, SRK and Aamir Khan - WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has combined his love for singing and dancing in his new song ‘Dance With Me’, unveiled on Saturday (January 30). Sung by Salman and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ video compiled Salman’s various clips in which he can be seen shaking a leg with members of his family, his colleagues as well as his fans.

The musical video montage featured Salman dancing with various celebrities at different events and occasions throughout his journey. These include Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and more.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman announced the song’s release and fans immediately flooded the comments section with praises.

"My favourite," a social media user wrote."Love you Salman sir," another added. Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Bhai Bhai’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanDance With MeShah Rukh KhanKatrina KaifSajid-Wajid
Next
Story

Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour rescheduled

Must Watch

PT27M7S

Zee News Opinion Poll: Whose victory on your seat, know Janta Ka Mood?