Sara Khan and Ankit Bathla to feature in music video 'Barish Ka Mausam Aaya'

New Delhi: Actors Sara Khan, most recently seen in Lock Upp, and Ankit Bathla, well known for his roles in Thapki Pyar Ki, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, and Piyaji, will collaborate on the music video "Barish Ka Mausam Aaya," which is being produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur and directed by Sushma Sunam.

Sara while sharing about her working experience in the song said,"It was a wonderful experience working with Ankit and director Sushma. I really had a blast shooting not only because the song was amazing but also the beautiful locations which was decided by our producers. I'm so glad to be a part of this project because makers had really arranged everything so well. Also, Ankit and I know each other since long time. We wanted to work together and finally did it. It was very cooperative environment on set. Everything was so surreal and perfect."

Ankit Bathla shared his working experience with Sara and said,"I really loved the song and hence said yes to it. Sara is a very close friend of mine so when I got to know she is going the song, it was really amazing. And ofcourse it's the season of rain so it just fits perfectly. Working with Sara was almost a reunion as it was like getting down the memory lane and you will see that chemistry in the song. The locations were beautiful and the producer has really taken care of those things. The entire bonding we had on set as a team was awesome."

Producers Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur adds on working with Sara and Ankit stating,"Sara is so innocent and Ankit is very professional. Both of them are such a pure soul, down to earth and very well spoken in nature. It didn't even felt like a shoot, it was like a family holiday because our location was really surreal. They really loved working with us and even we enjoyed associating with them. It's an all out romantic song which will make you fall in love in the reason of rain. We shot in beautiful location of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. People will get to see a new couple and a sizzling chemistry."

Sung by Ritik Chauhan, the music album is set to be released on September 2nd on the Heartbeatz Music YouTube channel.