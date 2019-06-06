close

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's love story unfolds in 'Mere Sohneya' song from Kabir Singh—Watch

The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani&#039;s love story unfolds in &#039;Mere Sohneya&#039; song from Kabir Singh—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen together for the first time in 'Kabir Singh', a film which is creating the right kind of buzz. The movie is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The makers have unveiled the new song titled 'Mere Sohneya' which is dripping with Shahid and Kiara's love story in the film. The song has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The music is composed by Sachet-Parampara and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. 

Watch the song here

'Kabir Singh' is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film was a huge hit and was widely appreciated by the fans.

Shahid Kapoor's fans are eagerly waiting for 'Kabir Singh' as this will be his first outing of the year. In 2018, he featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', followed by Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

 

 

 

Shahid KapoorKiara AdvaniMere SohneyaKabir Singh
