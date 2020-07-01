हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' crosses a billion streams on a popular music streaming platform

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 and finest performances of his career, actor Shahid Kapoor stole the show last year with Kabir Singh. The official remake of the 2017 Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', the romantic drama featured Kapoor in the titular role. Right from the film's storyline to its performance and the music, everything about Kabir Singh was highly lauded.

Calling it an 'emotional arc' that resonated with people, the smashing hit recently completed one year of its release and Shahid thanked his fans for showering all the love. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the character of Kabir Singh continues to win hearts even today. 

Being called as the box-office disruptor, Shahid Kapoor now has yet another reason to celebrate his career's biggest hit. Impressively, Kabir Singh's music album has now crossed 1 billion streams on a leading music streaming platform. This is not just remarkable but also proves that fans are still in love with the film's soulful music. 

After a long span, Bollywood came with an album which had all original songs and no recreated sounds. 

A big reason for the winning score of the album have been it's singers like Sachet Tandon, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, Parampara Thakur, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the songs were exceptionally written by Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Mithoon and Kumaar.

With another milestone added to the film's success, Kabir Singh will always be very close to the actor's heart. The film also featured Kiara Advani playing the role of Shahid's ladylove. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the highly anticipated Jersey in which he plays the role of a cricketer for the very first time.

 

Kabir SinghShahid Kapoorkabir singh musicKiara AdvaniSandeep Reddy Vanga
