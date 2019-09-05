close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Camila Cabello

‘Shameless', ‘Liar' tell story of my life: Camila Cabello

She teased the songs with a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

‘Shameless&#039;, ‘Liar&#039; tell story of my life: Camila Cabello
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Grammy Award-nominated singer Camila Cabello says her songs from her second solo album "Romance" narrate the story of her life.

Cabello has come out with two new singles -- "Shameless" and "Liar" from her forthcoming second solo album "Romance".

"These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I've accumulated. I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called 'Romance' because these stories are about falling in love," Cabello said.

She teased the songs with a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

The emotionally charged "Shameless" showcases a seismic vocal performance from the superstar, stretching from intimate verses into an overpowering refrain over hypnotic guitar, a thick bass line, and propulsive percussion. Bold "Liar" channels Latin vibes underneath the hook, "Oh no, there you go, making me a liar, I kinda like it though".

To accompany "Shameless", she also revealed a music video directed by Henry Scholfield.

Next up, she will perform for "Saturday Night Live" for the very first time on October 12.

 

Tags:
Camila CabelloCamila Cabello songsromance album
Next
Story

Ghungroo song: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor are a visual delight in this peppy track from 'War'—Watch

Must Watch

PT6M7S

INX Media case: P Chidambaram sent to Delhi's Tihar jail till September 19