New Delhi: After receiving immense love and appreciation for honesty and commitment, Shamita Shetty is back with a bang with a romantic number along with Bigg Boss co-contestant Raqesh Bapat.

Bringing to a journey filled with love, the Sharara girl is set to create the perfect romantic vibes with her recent song that is set to release on the 2nd of August.

The poster shows Shamita Shetty in a hot pink outfit. The actress looks stunning as always and has definitely increased the excitement amongst the audience about her looks in the song and how gorgeous she looks in it!

The actress is finally back to our screens post her Bigg Boss stint. Shamita received an immense amount of love for her game in the house and still gets appreciated for her real reflection and kind nature throughout the show.

The fans are extremely excited to see her performances in the song! With the poster release, the excitement amongst the fans has increased and they definitely can’t keep calm to see her ace it like always.

On the work front, Shamita Shetty is in talks for few projects.