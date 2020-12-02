Shayad, Genda Phool, Dheeme Dheeme and more: 2020 got better with these songs. Here's our list

New Delhi: It's time to wrap the year 2020, already! The world saw a lot this year and everyone got used to the new normal of living more indoors and enjoying everything at home be it movies, shopping online, or working from home.

In India, the entertainment industry suffered a lot - as most movies took to the OTT route as theatres were shut due to the pandemic - but at the same time, the digital world was explored more. The audience is loving the OTT platforms, binge-watching shows, songs and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other sites, including YouTube.

You'll agree when we say that in 2020, we got some really good songs and some of them like - 'Shayad', 'Genda Phool', 'Dheeme Dheeme' and 'Malang' - received a blockbuster reception.

As the year comes to an end, we have collated a playlist of the top 10 songs of 2020. Take a look:

Shayad - Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Love Aaj Kal)

Genda Phool - Badshah and JacquelineFernandez

Dheeme Dheeme - Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Malang title track - Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur (Malang)

Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor (Street Dancer 3D)

Haan Main Galat - Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Love Aaj Kal)

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare - Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho Song - Ayushman Khurana (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

G.O.A.T - Diljit Dosanjh

Bhankas - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi 3)

