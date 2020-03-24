Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ gets a thumbs up from fans, trends on YouTube

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back to the trends list and how! Soon after their first-ever music video together - ‘Bhula Dunga’ - hit online ‘SidNaaz’, as they are fondly called, started trending on Twitter. The song was also one of the top trends. The romantic song showcases sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and is about love and pain. Their fans have given a perfect 10 to them and on YouTube, ‘Bhula Dunga’ is trending on #1 with close to 7 million views (and counting) in just a few hours.

The soulful number has been composed by Darshan Raval while the lyrics courtesy goes to Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

Watch ‘Bhula Dunga’ here.

‘Bhula Dunga’ was one of the most-awaited music videos as it stars Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who enjoy a massive fan-following. Before launching the song, the duo even went live on Instagram to interact with their followers and Shehnaaz requested her fans to "make the song a hit".

“Loved their chemistry, watching this on repeat,” read a comment posted on the YouTube thread. Another user commented, "Sidharth and Shehnaaz's scenes are so well made. Their chemistry looks so natural."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13' and this song is totally a treat to their fans.

Did you like ‘Bhula Dunga’? Tell us in the comments section below.