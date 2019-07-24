'Singappenney', the women anthem from Vijay's 'Bigil', is set to rule chartbusters - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Vijay released the much-awaited song 'Singappenney' from his Tamil film 'Bigil' on Tuesday. 'Singappenney' is a women anthem, sung AR Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics courtesy goes to Vivek.

'Singappenney' is all set to rule the chartbusters for its inspiring lyrics, powerful track and tells you to chase your dreams no matter what. Rahman also features in the video and it has stills of Vijay from the film.

"'Singappenney'; Bigil Women Anthem," tweeted Vijay while releasing the song wrote, "The inspirational 'Singappenney' from 'Bigil' is all yours now. Hope you enjoy this special surprise. 'Bigil Podalaama' BigilWomenAnthem."

Watch the song here:

'Bigil' is directed by Atlee, who previously worked with Vijay in the blockbusters 'Theri' and 'Mersal'.

Nayanthara has been cast opposite Vijay. Actors like Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji also play pivotal roles in 'Bigil'. Jackie Shroff too is a part of the film.

'Bigil' is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2019. It has been co-produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh.