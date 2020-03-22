Singer Malini Awasthi croons song on coronavirus, PM Modi shares video

As the world is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, renowned fol singer Malini Awasthi gave a musical touch to the current situation. She has composed a special song on coronavirus and Janata Curfew, which India is observing on Sunday. Tweeting her music video, Malini wrote, “Darna nahi, muskurana hai, milkar isse ab haran hai. Janata Curfew ke din ghar mein suniye aur surakshit rahiye.” Soon, the song was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter handle and he said, “Janta curfew ko lekar har koi apni tarah se yogdaan dene mein joota hai. Lok gaayika Malini Awasthi ji apne andaaz mein logon ko prerit kar rahin hain.”

Watch the song here:

PM Modi also tweeted a song composed by singer Pritam Bhartwan on janata curfew. Take a look:

The Prime Minister in his address to the nation on Thursday had urged people to stay indoors to counter the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and proposed to observe Janata Curfew on March 22. His idea of Janata Curfew has been endorsed by several celebrities and stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan tweeted in favour of it.

PM Modi also lauded them for their efforts to spread awareness about the deadly virus and said, “The young actors have something to say.. It's time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Take a look at his tweet:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 324. The total includes 296 active cases, 23 recovered cases and six fatalities.