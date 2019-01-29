Singer's personality should shine through voice: Armaan Malik

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who is soon to be seen as a voice coach of a musical reality television show, says that the personality of a singer should reflect on the voice and singing.

Talking about how he is going to groom young participants of "The Voice", Armaan told IANS here: "I strongly believe that a singer's personality should shine through the voice, the singing and that is what I am going to emphasize on. If a singer has an introvert personality, I would rather suggest focussing on more soft, romantic numbers that he/she feels comfortable to sing."

"Being introvert or soft spoken is not a weak point. At the same time, singers who have high energy would be good for party songs and high energy performance. I know people suggest trying opposite kind of singing to experiment. But I strongly believe that the new talent should find their comfort zone and establish themselves there and then should start experimenting."

The 23-year-old playback singer gained popularity with many super hit songs like "Tu Hawa", "Naina", "Main Hoon Hero Tera", "Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar", "Sau Aasmaan", "Dil Mein Tum Ho" among many others.

While achieving success at a young age has its positive side, according to the singer, initially, people did not take him seriously because he is young.

He said: "I understand when your talent has not been considered seriously because you are young! When I decided to be part of the show as a voice coach, people said why should anyone take you seriously as you are too young to be a teacher... I am not going to bore the participants of the show with heavy knowledge, but tips to improve."

He will be coaching young talents in the show, alongside celebrated names like Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor and A.R. Rahman will be the "super guru" of the show.

"I understand how it feels to be a young talent and what it takes to find ground in big music industry. So I think since I am young, the participants will find a connection with me for better," he said.

"The Voice" will air from February 3.