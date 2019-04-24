Slow Motion teaser: Disha Patani kisses Salman Khan on the cheek, oozes oomph in yellow saree

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan released the teaser of his first song from Bharat titled 'Slow Motion' and it screams 'chartbuster'. The track features pretty lady Disha Patani, who is oozing oomph in a yellow saree along with Salman, who is dressed in his Elvis Presley style.

The song is set in a circus and has got these two grooving to the track which looks totally ek number.

Watch it here

Disha plays a trapeze artiste in this movie and it will be interesting to see her how her character unfolds in this multi-starrer. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in 'Bharat'.

Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed the project which is set to release on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The trailer shows Sallu Bhai in different timezones and avatars. It is full of huge extravagant sets, starry presence by Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.