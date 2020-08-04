Snappy Beats has composed a new song – Defend sung by Jordan Sandhu

Parteek Kumar who is referred to with the stage name as Snappy Beats kick-started his career with Akay’s song Jordan Sandhu in the year 2016. Over the years, he has worked on many projects. Recently, he has done the music composition of Defend song which is sung by Jordan Sandhu with Rav Hanjra as a lyricist. The song has received an overwhelming response with 1.5M views in a day and 5M views in a week. The song was praised by several celebrities like Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal, Gurj Sidhu, Guru Randhawa, Karan Aujla through various social networks.

Snappy’s journey as a musical composer has been a roller coaster ride filled with unexpected twists and turns but he adds that during his pursuit towards what he loved the most – music, he was motivated to grasp the opportunity and make most out of it. Each one of his past endeavors has acted as a lesson to him and has molded his outlook towards the way he works, and thus, helped him to improve in every way possible.

His past projects include - Viah by Jass Manak, Vigad Gaya by Gippy Grewal, Jatt da Mukabla by Sidhu Moosewala, High End by Diljit Dosanjh, Surma Kala by Jassi Gill, etc. While sharing about his source of inspiration, he says – “I was awe-struck by the rhythmic and soulful beats of Dr. Dre and AR Rahman. I

used to dive into the world of music and reverberate with the melody as if it is a part of me. It is when I realized that I have a passion for music so I chose to chase my career as a musical artist”.

Snappy aspires to present Punjabi music on an International platform by collaborating with other musical artists. He believes that this maze of music is laden with plenty of soothing aspects to be discovered and hopes to persevere and work hard to widen the dimensions of his caliber as a musical artist.

