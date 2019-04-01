हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam lends voice to Narendra Modi's Poem

The poems will be used in the series for the end credit of each episode. 

Sonu Nigam lends voice to Narendra Modi&#039;s Poem

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has recorded a new song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming web series "Modi: Journey Of A Common Man".

According to a press release, Nigam has sung the verse 'Shyam Ke Rogan Rele' composed by music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, for the Eros Original series, directed by Umesh Shukla.

Shukla said in a statement that he has taken permission from the PMO to use 10 poems penned by Modi for the 10-part series. 

The poems will be used in the series for the end credit of each episode. 

"We believed Sonu Nigam is the perfect fit to render the verse and he has taken Salim-Sulaiman's composition a notch higher. We wrote to the PMO last June seeking permission to use his poems... And have got PM's approval," Shukla said.

The web series is scheduled to release in April. 

 

Sonu Nigam, Narendra Modi's Poem, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man webseries, Shyam Ke Rogan Rele
