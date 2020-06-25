हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Special song pays tribute to coronavirus COVID-19 frontline workers

The song evokes feelings of immense gratitude to the people fighting the battle with the virus on the frontline. 

Special song pays tribute to coronavirus COVID-19 frontline workers
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Celebrities including Rajniesh Duggall, Krushna Abhishek, Raju Srivastava, Urvashi Dholakia and Mugdha Godse have come together for a special song titled "Jai Hind Jai Bharat" to pay tribute to the frontline warriors in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song evokes feelings of immense gratitude to the people fighting the battle with the virus on the frontline. Rajniesh shared the song on his social media.

"This is for all the frontline warriors who have been fighting for us everyday, risking their lives, guarding us fearlessly.. we salute you," he wrote while sharing the song.

The song is produced and directed by Sonu Vijan and composed by Dhruv Dhalla, sung by Aabhik Ghosh and Kanchhan Srivas.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19frontline workerscoronavirus songRajniesh DuggallKrushna AbhishekJai Hind Jai Bharat
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz stars with Barbie Mann in new song by Guru Randhawa - First look out!
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 94,67,008Confirmed
  • 4,83,461Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M28S

51 dead in Bihar due to lightning strikes