Stay home and create your own music: Google Doodle celebrates filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger

New Delhi: As the world reels under the coronavirus pandemic, Google earlier this week started a new Doodle series featuring a throwback game everyday. It came up with the idea using the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home'. On Tuesday, Google Doodle celebrated the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with a cricket game and today, the search giant is celebrating influential filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger. The doodle is about a creative game from 2017 which lets you create your own music.

“Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Fischinger (2017),” read the text. This Doodle was first rolled out on June 22, 2017, on Fischinger’s 117th birth anniversary to honour him and his work.

“In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame is carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months — sometimes years — planning and handcrafting his animations,” Google said in its blog post.

You can create your own music, modify your music by tweaking a few settings by simply clicking on the Google logo on its official page. It lets you share your creation on social media too.

After launching the doodle game series, Google said in a statement, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"