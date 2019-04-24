close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan enjoyed working on music for 'Chhota Bheem'

Sony Music has partnered with Green Gold Animation for the music of "Chhota Bheem..."

Sunidhi Chauhan enjoyed working on music for &#039;Chhota Bheem&#039;

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan says she thoroughly enjoyed singing two songs for the upcoming film "Chhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka".

The music of this animated film has been composed by Sunil Kaushik and John Stewart Eduri. It has three songs featuring Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi.

Daler has a song called "Kung fu dhamaka" and Sunidhi will be heard singing the fun-packed songs "Mahal mein sabka swagat hai" and "Circus jam".

"I thoroughly enjoyed working on the music for 'Chhota Bheem...', a character we all have loved and adored," Sunidhi said in a statement.

"I personally am a big fan and am eagerly waiting for everyone to listen to the music. I am sure all the kids would have a wonderful time listening and dancing to the songs including my son," she added.

Sony Music has partnered with Green Gold Animation for the music of "Chhota Bheem..."

"We are excited to be partnering with Sony Music to release our new film's music content through them. 'Chhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka' has some really fun tunes and rhythms that will connect with people across age groups, especially the kids," said Rajiv Chilaka, CEO and Founder of Green Gold Animation.

Anjana Devraj, Head Kids Division, Sony Music India, shared the first video releases on April 26. "The next two (songs) in the following week with a special release slated around Chhota Bheem's birthday on May 1," she added.

 

Tags:
Sunidhi ChauhanChhota BheemChhota Bheem musicsingersunidhi chauhan songsChhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka
Next
Story

Slow Motion teaser: Disha Patani kisses Salman Khan on the cheek, oozes oomph in yellow saree

Must Watch

PT14M27S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 24th April 2019