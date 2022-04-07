हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ve Tu

Sunidhi Chauhan’s romantic song ‘Ve Tu’ features Surbhi Jyoti and Shaheer Sheikh in an epic love saga: Watch

Shaheer Sheikh plays a blind person while Surbhi Jyoti plays dumb in the music video. 

New Delhi: Vyrl Originals has come up with a new music video ‘Ve Tu’ featuring telly world a-listers Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti. The romantic track thst is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, chronicles a unique love story of Amit (played by Shaheer Sheikh) and Sakshi (Surbhi Jyoti) that is narrated by Naina (Digangna Suryavanshi). Shaheer plays a blind person while Surbhi plays dumb in the music video. Despite both of them being differently-abled with their unique challenges, they fall in love with each other and have a passionate love story.

We hear this story through Naina, who can be seen sitting in the same house that once belonged to Amit and Sakshi.

Check out the music video:

Shaheer and Surbhi chemistry is palpable as Amit and Sakshi and fans are loving the music video. “The theme is something unique. Shaheer and Surbhi gave complete justice to the song. And no Sunidhi's versatility couldn't be complemented. Pooja Gujral has a good choice,” commented one person on the video. Another wrote, “This is not just a music, this is just like a film.... Wow ... What a creation”. A third commented, “omg sunidhi's voice on Punjabi/Jatinder Shah's songs is always lit ...what a deadly duo they are''.

‘Ve Tu’ music video is directed and composed by Jatinder Shah. Lyrics are given by Vinder Nathu Majra.

