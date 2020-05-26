SurViralists' lockdown anthem: Celebs unite for 'Phir Tera Time Aayega' song

Mumbai: “Kyun Karta Hai Fiqr, Aakhir Hoga Kya, Tu Soch Ke Dekh Zara, Kya Kya Hai Paaya”... These words, from the new music video ‘Phir Tera Time Aayega’ resound in your ears as you embrace this peppy, hi-energy composition.

As India fights the deadly novel COVID-19 pandemic with extended lockdowns, the masses are getting anxious. The SurViralists', an eclectic group of artists, have come together to boost the Nation's spirit with zest and energy with their latest song!

With the concept and direction by Vinod G Nair, 'Phir Tera Time Aayega' has been penned by Vinod Nair and set to music by Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan and Immanuel Berlin. The video has been directed by Runjiv Kapur, Karan Hariharan and Vinod G Nair. The lockdown anthem also features rap verses by Vinod G Nair, Karan Hariharan and Akshay Hariharan. The music also features whistling by Rakesh Sreekumar.

Led by two-time National Award winner Padmashri Hariharan, the band that calls themselves ‘The SurViralists’, comprising celebrities from various domains including Padmashri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, playback singers Roopkumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan and Ishaan Dutta, MasterChef Ranveer Brar, India’s king of comedy Kapil Sharma, Television’s favourite Siddharth Shukla, the young sibling duo of actor Karan Hariharan an music producer Akshay Hariharan, the svelte and talented songstress Reewa Rathod, Marketing Guru turned Foodpreneur Vinod G. Nair, Diamond merchant Punit Gupta, renowned IT Advocate Nadeem Lasani, US based cryptocurrency expert Rakesh Sreekumar and music composer Immanuel Berlin.

In a bid to encourage people so that they don't lose hope, 'Phir Tera Time Aayega' reminds us that our time will come again! We too, can be free to pursue our lives with vigour and passion again, the song imparts.

“With an interesting hip-hop rap section thrown in the middle, the song extolls the gutsiness and resilience of the human race, all the while reaffirming faith in the never-say-die attitude that is so intrinsic of every Indian,” said Vinod G Nair.

“I wanted to create a song that would cheer people up and make them want to dance with joy and abandon,” states Hariharan while adding, “Phir tera Time Aayega is my tribute to the tenacity of every Indian.”

“The lockdown is not just a calamity. It is also an opportunity to find new skills and aptitudes and for people to take stock of their lives and appreciate what life has given them. Chal dhoond le naye saaz ko, Nayi cheekh de alfaaz ko…,” says veteran playback singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod while Reewa Rathod adds, “We want to reach out to the youth of India in a language of song that they understand - Ye Daur Bhi Guzar Jayega…Phir Tera Time Aayega.”

Legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is also an avid drummer, adds, “Everyday, all we see is depressing news… and what the world needs right now is hope and joy. This song is created for people to once again remember the joys of life and look forward to a hopeful tomorrow.”

“This is not a national song… it is a people’s song”, says ace comedian Kapil Sharma, “and all we want is to get people to smile through this toughest of times”.

The #PhirTeraTimeAayega track will release across all music platforms including Saavn, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, Gaana and will be available for download on YouTube and other social media platforms! Strictly adhering to the Government's lockdown, the 5 minute-long music video also features a short promo that has been shot by the artistes themselves!

Here is an anthem you can shed your dejection to as you emerge stronger and motivated from the COVID-19 crisis!