Sushant Singh Rajput's dancing skills in 'Dil Bechara' title song will win you all over again - Watch

New Delhi: Casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's debut movie 'Dil Bechara' will be releasing on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24, 2020. The film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception.

Late superstar Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen grooving to Farah Khan's brilliant choreography in the 'Dil Bechara' title track which the makers have released recently.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' title song here:

Getting to watch Sushant, one last time on-screen performing effortlessly in his swift dance moves will surely keep you hooked and might even move you to tears. The music is by the maestro himself - AR Rahman, who has sung the title song.

You possibly cannot escape Sushant's charm in this song.

The late actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old star's fans, family and film fraternity is in the state of mourning ever since his untimely and sudden demise.

Mumbai police is currently investigating the case.