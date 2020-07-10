हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's dancing skills in 'Dil Bechara' title song will win you all over again - Watch

Getting to watch Sushant, one last time on-screen performing effortlessly in his swift dance moves will surely keep you hooked and might even move you to tears. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s dancing skills in &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; title song will win you all over again - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's debut movie 'Dil Bechara' will be releasing on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24, 2020. The film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception. 

Late superstar Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen grooving to Farah Khan's brilliant choreography in the 'Dil Bechara' title track which the makers have released recently.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' title song here: 

Getting to watch Sushant, one last time on-screen performing effortlessly in his swift dance moves will surely keep you hooked and might even move you to tears. The music is by the maestro himself - AR Rahman, who has sung the title song. 

You possibly cannot escape Sushant's charm in this song. 

The late actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old star's fans, family and film fraternity is in the state of mourning ever since his untimely and sudden demise. 

Mumbai police is currently investigating the case. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputDil BecharaDil Bechara title songAR RahmanSanjana SanghiMukesh ChhabraSSRSSR suicidesushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

Bull 18: Finding the new normal for the music and entertainment industry
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Narottam Mishra's big dig on the opposition, said, "Some people sad due to Vikas Dubey encounter"