Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra on upcoming track 'Taare Ginn': Can't have a love story without a love song

New Delhi: After the title track of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' was released last week, the makers of the forthcoming film are all set to unveil the second song from the movie. It's a romantic track titled 'Taare Ginn' and will be out on Wednesday.

Of 'Taare Ginn', director Mukesh Chhabra said in a statement, "You can't make a love story without a love song. Music is a very important part of a love story and I have kept this song picturisation very simple. Shot as part of a college prom evening, we didn't want to go overboard with the ambience and wanted to keep it real. Real but beautiful."

Picturised on the film's lead stars Sushant and Sanjana, 'Taare Ginn' has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.

'Dil Bechara Friend Zone Ka Maara', the title track of the film received a huge response and is already on its way to become a youth anthem.

The trailer of the film also received a blockbuster welcome.

The music of 'Dil Bechara' has been composed by AR Rahman.

'Dil Bechara' marks Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director it is also Sanjana Sanghi's first Bollywood film. Meanwhile, it is Sushant's last film. He died by suicide on June 14.

'Dil Bechara' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.