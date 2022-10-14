Taali Taali: Peppy track from the Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer 'Double XL' out now-Watch

NewsEntertainmentMusic
The film stars actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. It is slated for release on the 4th of November.

New Delhi: The trailer of the film 'Double XL' has been garnering praise from all quarters and now the makers have released the first song of the film, the peppy, party track 'Taali Taali'.

The playback by Tamil superstar Silambarasan (Simbu), whose most recent movies have sent the box office into a frenzy, is one of the song's main highlights. Sohail Sen, who also composed the song, and Rukhsaar Bandhukia has  sang with Silambarasan.

The tapping of feet The song Taali Taali, written by Mudassar Aziz, the screenwriter of the movie, is sure to get people moving on the dance floors.

Here is the video of the song released by the makers:

Taali Taali is the new party anthem and complements the fun quotient that the film offers. The song was shot with the film's four main actors (Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra), and each of them brings their own signature swag to the dance number. 

The film stars actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles and talks about the issue of body positivity and society's beauty standards. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.

The movie is slated for release on the 4th of November.

