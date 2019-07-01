'Tanha dil' my all-time greatest hit: Shaan

Mumbai: Popular singer Shaan says the 2000 pop song "Tanha dil" will remain his all-time greatest hit.

On Sunday, a Twitter user wrote: "Tanha dil, tanha safar dhundhe tujhe phir kyon nazar, completes 10 million views. It's not just a song. It's a motivation for all those who walk alone towards their aim. A big thanks for giving this."

Not thrilled about the number of views, Shaan replied to the user saying: "Ten million views in 20 years. Numbers can be deceptive. Reality is 'Tanha dil' will remain my all-time greatest hit."

Joining the conversation, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh wrote: "Also 'Kuch kam' and 'Jab se tere' and 'Woh pehli baar' and..."

Adding to the list of Shaan's hit songs, he tweeted: "And 'Suno na' of course. Sujoy babu! You are too sweet."