close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaan

'Tanha dil' my all-time greatest hit: Shaan

"Ten million views in 20 years. Numbers can be deceptive. Reality is 'Tanha dil' will remain my all-time greatest hit," Shaan wrote on Twitter.

&#039;Tanha dil&#039; my all-time greatest hit: Shaan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular singer Shaan says the 2000 pop song "Tanha dil" will remain his all-time greatest hit.

On Sunday, a Twitter user wrote: "Tanha dil, tanha safar dhundhe tujhe phir kyon nazar, completes 10 million views. It's not just a song. It's a motivation for all those who walk alone towards their aim. A big thanks for giving this."

Not thrilled about the number of views, Shaan replied to the user saying: "Ten million views in 20 years. Numbers can be deceptive. Reality is 'Tanha dil' will remain my all-time greatest hit."

Joining the conversation, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh wrote: "Also 'Kuch kam' and 'Jab se tere' and 'Woh pehli baar' and..."

Adding to the list of Shaan's hit songs, he tweeted: "And 'Suno na' of course. Sujoy babu! You are too sweet."

Tags:
Shaantanha dil shaanShaan songs
Next
Story

'Basanti No dance' song from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' out—Watch

Must Watch

PT39M22S

Can Home Minister Amit Shah help fix the Kashmir issue?