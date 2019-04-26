close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift releases new single 'Me!'

Singer Taylor Swift has dropped her brand new track, titled "Me!".

Taylor Swift releases new single &#039;Me!&#039;
Image Credits: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift has dropped her brand new track, titled "Me!".

The 29-year-old singer has been teasing about the song on social media for a quite while. It is her first music since 2017 album "Reputation".

The track is a collaboration between Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. The two musicians have also penned the lyrics along with Joel Little.

In the track's video, co-directed by Swift and Dave Meyers, the singer and Urie appears as the squabbling parents of two cats. 

On Thursday, a billboard appeared revealing the song title and an image of Swift, with the words Panic! at the Disco and the Spotify logo. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, Swift later joined Robin Roberts live from Nashville during ABC's coverage of the first round of the NFL draft.

After confirming the release of her song, the singer said the track is about "embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it". 

"With a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves," she added. 

Tags:
Taylor SwiftMeTaylor Swift MeMe song
Next
Story

Ali Ali song: Akshay Kumar-Karan Kapadia's potent act will clasp your attention—Watch

Must Watch

PT5M29S

LoK Sabha election 2019: PM Modi to file his nomination at 11:30 AM today