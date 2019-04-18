The Jawaani song from 'Student Of The Year 2' will remind you of high school romance and how! Watch

close

The movie has been directed by Punit Malhotra and is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The Jawaani song from &#039;Student Of The Year 2&#039; will remind you of high school romance and how! Watch
New Delhi: The fans were eagerly waiting for the first song of 'Student Of The Year 2' (SOTY 2) to release. And finally 'The Jawaani' song featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is out. It is glitzy, glamourous and high on pomp and show.

The song is a rehashed version of 1972 classic 'Jawaani Diwani' starring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. The makers of SOTY 2 have retained portions of the original track and that is the best part of the composition.

Watch it here:

The original music composed is the legendary RD Burman while the recreated version is by Vishal and Shekhar duo. The original lyrics are penned by the noted lyricist Anand Bakshi and the additional lyrics for the remix version are by Anvita Dutt.

You will be smitten by the awesome dance moves of Tiger, Ananya and Tara. But at the same time, it will remind you of 'Highschool Musical'. There's a lot of glamour, stunning costumes and mind-blowing beats.

The original playback singer is the legendary actor-singer, Kishore Kumar, while the playback for the new Jawaani song is by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.

'Student Of The Year 2' is scheduled to hit the screens on May 10, 2019. The Jawaani song has all the elements to be the next chartbuster hit of 2019.

The movie has been directed by Punit Malhotra and is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

