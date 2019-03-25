The Jonas Brothers tease fans with new music again

Washington: Driving away your Monday blues, the Jonas Brothers, who recently reunited and surprised their fans by dropping a new song 'Sucker', have teased fans about an upcoming new music video. Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas teased a new music video simply saying that they are "shooting something."

While the sibling duo didn`t get into details, Nick posted a video on his Instagram story of him and Joe wearing matching outfits. The two donned navy blue sport coat and a white shirt with black trim."B---h stole my look," Nick said to the camera while shaking his head at his brother. Nick also uploaded a photo of himself looking off into the distance and captioned it "shooting something."

He looked dapper in bright yellow pants, a black and white checkered shirt and black slip-on sneakers with white palm trees on them. The entire family was hanging out in Miami over the weekend, so these sartorial choices for the seemingly upcoming music video really fits the atmosphere. Nick, who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, keeps putting out pictures from their Miami vacation.

The popular band comprising Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas recently performed at a secret concert at The Box Theatre in New York City which consisted of their latest track and old hits.

The concert tunes included `Sucker`, `Burnin` Up`, `Year 3000`, `SOS` and `That`s Just the Way We Roll`, reported E! News. After taking a break for nearly six years, Nick, Joe, and Kevin got back together and dropped the single and music video for `Sucker`, which they previewed on an episode of James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'. The music video features Kevin, Joe, and Nick with their lovely leading ladies- Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra.

The song, which welcomed the boy band back to the music scene, is about being head-over-heels in their relationships. The video features the love birds happily flocking together while oozing romance. They revealed during an interview on 'The Elvis Duran Show' that they have recorded "30 to 40 songs" that they "can`t wait to release."

The Jonas Brothers are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time. However, the trio split up in the year 2013 and started concentrating on their solo musical careers, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Jonas Brothers first entered the musical scene, capturing a million hearts with their songs back in 2005. As The Jonas Brothers band disbanded, Kevin majorly tried to stay out of the limelight and focused on his family, Joe continued to sing lead songs with his band DNCE and Nick commenced on to have a solo career and married Priyanka Chopra in December last year.

The buzz about the reunion of The Jonas Brothers started back in January 2018 when the Instagram account of the same was reactivated after almost five years. Although, there were no photos, videos posted until they officially announced their return.