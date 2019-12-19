TikTok star Aashna Hegde debuts in Bollywood with 'Call Waiting' song—Watch

New Delhi: Popular TikTok star Aashna Hegde is ready to take on the big plunge in her career. The rising star has featured in a song titled 'Call Waiting' along with Manav Chhabra (Mr. MNV) which has received a warm response from fans on YouTube. Aashna is a popular name on TikTok and has 3 million followers on the video-sharing social networking platform.

The music video 'Call Waiting' has been sung by the very famous Sona Mohapatra and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Watch the song here:

The peppy, colourful number is composed by Raees & Zain - Sam. So far, 'Call Waiting' has garnered over 381,661 views on YouTube where it was uploaded on December 17, 2019.

The track is made under the banner of Cinerag Entertainments Pvt Ltd production house. Chirag Arora has directed the chartbuster song.

The music is available on Zee Music Company.