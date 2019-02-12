Total Dhamaal: Watch Harrdy Sandhu's party song 'Speaker Phat Jaaye'

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn starrer 'Total Dhamaal' is gearing up to open in theatres on February 22, 2019, and the makers are heavily into promotions. A new song titled 'Speaker Phat Jaaye' has been unveiled and it looks like a party number.

The song has been sung by Harrdy Sandhu, Abuzar Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi. Gourov-Roshin is the music directors and lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Watch the song here:

The choreography has been done by Ranju Varghese. The song features the entire cast. The movie promises to be packed with several comic punches.

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.