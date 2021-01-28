हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Trending: Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song 'Saiyaan Ji' features Nushrratt Bharuchha in a hot avatar - Watch

Yo Yo Honey Singh's superhit tracks in Nushrratt Bharuchha's 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' was the first time fans saw the actress groove to rapper's music. Now, Saiyaan Ji marks her maiden collaboration with Yo Yo for a single. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Popular desi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with yet another blockbuster single titled 'Saiyaan Ji'. The track features Nushrratt Bharuchha, looking smoking hot in her uber-glam avatar. The song is number 1 trending on YouTube. 

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs have a flavour which often clicks with the audiences. It released on January 27, 2021, and is uploaded on YouTube by T-Series.

Watch Saiyaan Ji song here: 

The track is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. 

The lyrics are penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. Mihir Gulati has directed the music video. 

Yo Yo Honey Singh's superhit tracks in Nushrratt's 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' was the first time fans saw the actress groove to rapper's music. Now, Saiyaan Ji marks her maiden collaboration with Yo Yo for a single. 

On the work front, Nushrratt was seen in Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. The film released on Amazon Prime Video. She has few meaty projects such as Hurdang and Chhorii in her kitty. 

 

 

