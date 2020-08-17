हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kailash Kher

True talent exploited in our country: Now Kailash Kher opens up about music mafia

"I too have been humiliated," Kailash Kher said. 

New Delhi: Singer Kailash Kher recently invited to star couple Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri's The Future Of Life Festival chat show and spoke about the presence of music mafia in the film industry. 

He said, "People here humiliate them because they have little knowledge of music and because of this, they humiliate any promising singer to show their status. I too have been humiliated." 

The singer further added, "True talent is exploited in our country."

Pallavi shared, "I was very impressed when I heard Kailash's song 'Allah Ke Bande'. After that, I had recommended him to Vivek Agnihotri for his film. Later, Kailash sang a song for Vivek's movie named 'Chocolate'."

Meanwhile, Vivek revealed to Kailash that late star Sushant Singh Rajput was to make his Bollywood debut with his film 'Hate Story', but Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms did not release it. 

He also asked Kailash about mystery pertaining to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The singer said,  "I am surprised when I hear about Sushant. How can a man who teaches someone to live, take his own life? can't be possible." 

He further added, "Now our youth have woken up and once the youth wakes up, they will wake up the country.

Kailash Khermusic mafiaBollywood
