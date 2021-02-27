हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar elated as 'Tanhaai' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Tulsi Kumar elated as 'Tanhaai' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

New Delhi: Talented playback singer Tulsi Kumar has several chartbuster tracks to her credit. Her November 2020 release, Tanhaai, is the tale of rising above loneliness and finding oneself. The song has achieved the feat of crossing 100 million views on YouTube and that definitely calls for a celebration.

Tanhaai features Tulsi Kumar herself along with popular actor Zain Imam and the music is composed by the ever so talented duo of Sachet-Parampara. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the lyrics are by Sayeed Quadri.

About the success, Tulsi said, ''I am extremely grateful to be able to achieve the vision that I had in mind. It not only promotes independent music but also pop-rock and female power. With the constant love that we have received for the song, I am definitely over the moon. While it overwhelms me, it also is proof of how one can achieve what they set out to do, and if given the right platform, there is no second-guessing talent in any form.''

On the work front, the singer donned the hat of a host for the very first time for season 2 of Indie Hai Hum. The show is an attempt to promote independent music and the first season was hosted by Darshan Rawal. The first two episodes of the show are already out, and the show has been getting a lot of love from the audience and listeners.

 

