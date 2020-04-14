हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
aaja sohniye

TV star Reem Shaikh's debut song 'Aaja Sohniye' hits YouTube, crosses a million mark - Watch

Vaibhav Saxena has composed the music as well as the rap for the song. 

TV star Reem Shaikh&#039;s debut song &#039;Aaja Sohniye&#039; hits YouTube, crosses a million mark - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Television star Reem Shaikh, who shot to fame with Zee TV's 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' has made her music video debut with 'Aaja Sohniye' song. The track has been sung by Kshitij Vedi and the lyrics are penned by Apoorv Trippy. 

'Aaja Sohniye' song has hit over a million mark on YouTube already. Watch here in case you have not seen it yet: 

Vaibhav Saxena has composed the music as well as the rap for the song. 

The music video has a pleasant rhythm to it and will surely click with the viewers. 

Reem Shaikh started off as a child artist in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi at a tender age of 6. She has featured in several TV shows ever since and is a known face of television. 

Reem featured in 'Gul Makai', a film based on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She played the titular role of Malala in the movie directed by HE Amjad Khan. The film was released on January 31, 2020.

 

aaja sohniyereem shaikhvaibhav saxena
