Tyga to perform in Mumbai for the 1st time

Rapper Tyga

American rapper Tyga will be performing here for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn.

Mumbai: American rapper Tyga will be performing here for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn.

The rapper is set to enthrall fans on November 29 at the MMRDA, BKC, Mumbai.

"I had a great experience in New Delhi last year. But I always wanted to tour Mumbai. I've heard the hip hop music industry is one to watch out for. I'm really excited to attend the arena concert curated by Sunburn and meet all my fans out there," Tyga said.

He had performed in New Delhi in April 2018 for a luxury pop-up, marking his India debut.

The 30-year-old rapper is expected to perform tracks like "AYO", "Rack City", "Still Got It", "Make It Nasty"', "Temperature" for his first ever Mumbai tour.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said: "After seeing the phenomenal response we garnered from the Wiz Khalifa Sunburn Arena tour we realized the demand for the hip hop genre in India is quite awesome but remains largely unexploited."

