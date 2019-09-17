Urvashi Rautela's kickass dance moves in Tony Kakkar's 'Bijli Ki Taar' song set YouTube on fire—Watch

New Delhi: Popular composer-singer Tony Kakkar has delivered some superhit tracks in the recent past. Songs like 'Coca Cola', 'Dheema Dheema' are all sung by him and the latest addition in its hit-list is new single 'Bijli Ki Taar' featuring Urvashi Rautela.

The song released a few days back and has already set YouTube on fire with 10,527,221 views.

Watch it here:

Urvashi can be seen pulling off some kick-ass dance moves, looking simply stunning. The track is sung, composed and penned by Tony Kakkar. It has been helmed by DirectorShabby. The audience will surely like yet another blockbuster party number by Kakkar.

Tony Kakkar is a popular celebrity on social media as well with over a million fans following him on Instagram. Urvashi meanwhile was last seen in 'Hate Story 4' and has Anees Bazmi's 'Pagalpanti' in her kitty.